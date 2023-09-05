Tune in now to Good Morning Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up this morning to clouds in the sky and humid conditions. Scattered storms remain in the forecast for the next couple of days, but a washout is still unlikely. When it is not raining, I expect partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be in the 90s. A cold front will push through tomorrow, dropping rain chances and temperatures for the end of the week. Harvest may continue for many farms without much interruption.

Football Friday Night and the A-State home opener on Saturday against Memphis are not looking bad at this point.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

September is suicide awareness month.

A new strike threatens to impact the U.S. economy.

The latest coronavirus variant may be less contagious.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.