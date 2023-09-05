Energy Alert
University of Arkansas gets $2.5 million grant to study exercise and aging

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville will conduct research on the effect of exercise on...
The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville will conduct research on the effect of exercise on aging, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The effect of exercise on aging will be studied at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Kevin Murach, an assistant professor in the university’s College of Education and Health Professions, will serve as principal investigator on the project.

The work will focus on the role of a protein called MYC in the process by which exercise can reduce the decline of skeletal muscle as a person ages. Murach said in a news release that he has long been interested in how exercise can prevent aspects of aging.

“This is all in mouse models, but we have evidence from humans that this factor in muscle goes up as well with exercise, but it tends to go up less in aged muscle,” Murach said. “We think that if we can drive it, we can basically ‘rejuvenate’ muscle and try to get older muscle to appear young again.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

