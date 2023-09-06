2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: East Poinsett County at Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Football Friday Night Game of the Week features two unbeaten teams with high-powered rushing attacks as Walnut Ridge (2-0) hosts East Poinsett County (1-0). Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Sexton Field.

Last Walnut Ridge win: 2021 (18-14 at Walnut Ridge)

Last EPC win: 2022 (46-36 at EPC in our Game of the Week)

Walnut Ridge Bobcats (2-0)

So far, so good for Walnut Ridge. Jeff Blake’s Bobcats started off the season with a tight, one-point victory at Highland, then cruising in the home opener, beating Cave City 39-0.

The young rushing attack combined for 399 rushing yards in the win.

“We only had I think two carries brought back from last year, two guys that have carried the football, we have a lot of talent in the backfield it’s just getting the youth caught back up,” head coach Jeff Blake said. “Those guys are going to have to learn quickly and they are and that’s the best sign that you can have going forward right here.”

This game may very well be a battle of who’ll have the most rushing yards.

The Bobcats’ run-heavy offense will meet East Poinsett County and all-state running back Dennis Gaines.

“We got some juniors, sophomores back there but they’ve really stepped up, they know what they’re doing now,” senior lineman Wyatt Davis said. “Offense has got to move the ball, defense has to obviously stop Dennis Gaines. He’s a stud, you’re just going to have to stop him.”

“Our offense is doing really well,” senior running back and linebacker Robbie Tate added. “Our O-linemen are big and they’re able to block really well. Us running it right up the middle it’s been working really good.”

East Poinsett County Warriors (1-0)

East Poinsett County’s offense was rolling Friday in the team’s season-opener in Lepanto Friday night, beating Manila 56-29.

“Those guys, they’re going to put 11 guys in the box and they’re just going to get after you,” Warrior head coach Brandon Powell said of Walnut Ridge. “It’s tough to gameplan for, we’re going to stick our guys in there and do the best we can and try to slow down that run game they got because they’re definitely going to like to run at you.”

Dennis Gaines had a multi-TD performance in the win, but the team is adding more pieces around him. Bobcat head coach Jeff Blake says the team is gameplanning for more than just the All-State RB.

“We got a tough football team but we’re still young, we’re still learning and growing,” Powell said. “The passing game, we’ve got to kinks to work out with that and our secondary made a few breakdowns but we’re going to get those corrected.”

The Warriors will face a Walnut Ridge offense that had close to 400 rushing yards in their win over Cave City last week.

“We’ve got to keep our composure, you can’t let up,” senior wideout Omar McCuiston said. “These guys are going to come out and play, they’re not going to let you get it.”

“Our run defense has always been good but we really have improved in our passing defense and stopping the pass,” senior tight end Tyler Moore added.

