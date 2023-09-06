Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas state representative to seek another term in House

For the 94th General Assembly, Franc Cavenaugh serves as Vice Chair of the Joint Budget...
For the 94th General Assembly, Franc Cavenaugh serves as Vice Chair of the Joint Budget Committee and is a member of Arkansas Legislative Council, the House Revenue & Tax Committee, and the House City, County & Local Affairs Committee.(Arkansas State Legislature)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – State Representative Fran Cavenaugh said she will seek a fourth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

According to Talk Business and House, it would be Cavenaugh’s fourth term in the House. She currently represents District 30 in Arkansas, which includes portions of Craighead, Greene, and Lawrence Counties. She resides in Walnut Ridge.

For the 94th General Assembly, Cavenaugh serves as Vice Chair of the Joint Budget Committee and is a member of the Arkansas Legislative Council, the House Revenue & Tax Committee, and the House City, County & Local Affairs Committee.

You can read more information on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Biggers man died Sunday afternoon when the car he was riding in ran off the road and...
Randolph County man killed in rollover crash
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal Highway 367 crash
Tornado sirens sounded in one Missouri town, leaving many people worried over nothing.
Tornado sirens sound in Missouri town, raising false alarms
Police arrested a man after they say he beat and raped a woman in her home.
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges after sexually assaulting woman
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase