Arkansas state representative to seek another term in House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – State Representative Fran Cavenaugh said she will seek a fourth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

According to Talk Business and House, it would be Cavenaugh’s fourth term in the House. She currently represents District 30 in Arkansas, which includes portions of Craighead, Greene, and Lawrence Counties. She resides in Walnut Ridge.

For the 94th General Assembly, Cavenaugh serves as Vice Chair of the Joint Budget Committee and is a member of the Arkansas Legislative Council, the House Revenue & Tax Committee, and the House City, County & Local Affairs Committee.

