JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Brian Gerwig’s Red Wolves are racking up wins and miles in non-conference.

Arkansas State volleyball is off to a 5-1 start. They picked up victories over Penn and Prairie View last weekend in Houston. Bailey Helzer led the way with 34 kills, Erin Madigan dished out 100 assists.

Next up are trips to Illinois and Missouri before Sun Belt play.

2023 Arkansas State Volleyball - Remaining Non-Conference Schedule

September 8th - 9th: Saluki Bash (Carbondale, Ill.)

- 9/8 12:00pm: vs. Eastern Illinois

- 9/8 7:00pm: vs. Southern Illinois (ESPN+)

- 9/9 11:00am: vs. Alabama A&M

September 15th - 16th: Bear Invitational (Springfield, Mo.)

- 9/15 10:00am: vs. Western Illinois

- 9/15 3:00pm: vs. Lindenwood

- 9/16 1:00pm: vs. Missouri State (ESPN+)

