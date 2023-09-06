Energy Alert
Child pornographer sentenced to prison

A judge sentenced a Bay man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges.
A judge sentenced a Bay man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Bay man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple child pornography charges.

In September of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested 22-year-old Timothy Lynn Spence on 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

In September of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested 23-year-old Timothy Lynn Spence on 30 counts of...
In September of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested 23-year-old Timothy Lynn Spence on 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Spence to 300 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Spence pleaded guilty to three of the charges.

The judge also ordered Spence to register as a sex offender upon his release and to pay all court costs and fees in $50 monthly installments.

Spence, who also received two days of jail time credit, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.

