City considers creating corridor for improved emergency response times

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is considering a resolution that would allow them to participate in creating a direct corridor between Southwest Drive and South Culberhouse Road.

The resolution went before the Public Works Council Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

It would allow for the construction of Southern Ridge Boulevard across the undeveloped Twin Oaks Second Addition.

The resolution states the road would used to “allow for faster emergency response times for multiple Fire Stations.”

It would also be used to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s upcoming construction project at the intersection of Highway 49 and Parker Road. That project is expected to start in early 2024.

A section of Southern Ridge Boulevard has been completed in the Southern Hills commercial area.

The owner of Twin Oaks Second Addion Chris Futrell offered to accelerate the development of his property if the city contributed $450,000 towards construction.

The committee voted to forward the resolution to the full city council.

