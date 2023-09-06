Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 367

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newport

According to Mark Harmon with the Newport Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart.

Two vehicles were involved. Harmon confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

K8 News will continue to gather details on this story and will provide updates as they become available.

