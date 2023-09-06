Energy Alert
Crews respond to fatal crash on Highway 367

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newport

According to Mark Harmon with the Newport Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart.

Two vehicles were involved. Harmon confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

K8 News will continue to gather details on this story and will provide updates as they become available.

