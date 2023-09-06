Jonesboro Police purchases new building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is looking to expand, and they’re hoping a new building will add some much-needed office space.

The city used the insurance money from the 2020 tornado to buy the building, paying $825,000 in a lease-purchase agreement.

While some council members may not love the purchase, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said it is something that makes sense financially.

“Rather than buy a building and remodel it and acquire more land we can construct a building within our compound, and we keep all of our operations together,” City Council Member Chris Moore said.

“Financially business speaking, the city is better off purchasing the building, and years from now if we want to do something different, I think we could recoup whatever we invested,” Rick Elliot said.

The space will be used for both storage and office space. The chief is planning on more renovations to make sure it is suited for the department’s needs.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.