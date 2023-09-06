Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro Police purchases new building

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is looking to expand, and they’re hoping a new building will add some much-needed office space.

The city used the insurance money from the 2020 tornado to buy the building, paying $825,000 in a lease-purchase agreement.

While some council members may not love the purchase, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said it is something that makes sense financially.

“Rather than buy a building and remodel it and acquire more land we can construct a building within our compound, and we keep all of our operations together,” City Council Member Chris Moore said.

“Financially business speaking, the city is better off purchasing the building, and years from now if we want to do something different, I think we could recoup whatever we invested,” Rick Elliot said.

The space will be used for both storage and office space. The chief is planning on more renovations to make sure it is suited for the department’s needs.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper
A Tuesday morning crash brought traffic to a standstill on a Craighead County highway.
2-vehicle crash stalls morning commute

Latest News

The Mississippi River at Memphis is starting to see low water. This is starting to spark some...
River levels could start affecting barge travel
Arkansas State volleyball is off to a 5-1 start
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 2-0 Walnut Ridge prepares to face EPC
a look at the box you will be able to find in store around the country.
Lifesaving drug now available in stores