Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

NEA Baptist hosting first responders breakfast

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital began the annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast in 2016.
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital began the annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast in 2016.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - NEA Baptist will host the 8th annual “First Responders’ Appreciation Breakfast.”

On Monday, Sept. 11, the hospital will serve a complimentary breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in the conference center, just inside the east entrance on the medical campus located at 4800 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.

“First responders work hand-in-hand with our emergency department. These brave men and women risk their lives to protect ours. Whether it’s by creating a safer community or rushing in to provide aid after a disaster, we owe a debt to all first responders,” said Ty Jones, director of marketing for NEA Baptist. “This breakfast is a way that we as a health system can say thank you.”

All first responders in the region are invited.

For more information, contact Jones at Ty.Jones@BMHCC.org.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper
A Tuesday morning crash brought traffic to a standstill on a Craighead County highway.
2-vehicle crash stalls morning commute

Latest News

People are enjoying food at the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.
Van Buren preparing for River Jam Car and Bike Show, Fall Festival in October
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper
The resolution would allow for the construction of Southern Ridge Boulevard across the...
City considers creating corridor for improved emergency response times
the Malco on Johnson is trying to get a private club permit to serve alcohol to guests.
Movie theatre seeks private club permit