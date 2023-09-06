NEA Baptist hosting first responders breakfast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - NEA Baptist will host the 8th annual “First Responders’ Appreciation Breakfast.”

On Monday, Sept. 11, the hospital will serve a complimentary breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in the conference center, just inside the east entrance on the medical campus located at 4800 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.

“First responders work hand-in-hand with our emergency department. These brave men and women risk their lives to protect ours. Whether it’s by creating a safer community or rushing in to provide aid after a disaster, we owe a debt to all first responders,” said Ty Jones, director of marketing for NEA Baptist. “This breakfast is a way that we as a health system can say thank you.”

All first responders in the region are invited.

For more information, contact Jones at Ty.Jones@BMHCC.org.

