Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 7-year-old Paragould girl received a birthday surprise she will never forget.

Aspen Brown and her family took a trip to the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 to celebrate her birthday.

As she, her dad, and grandmother made their way across the park’s north search area, they took a break.

“She got hot and wanted to sit down for a minute, so she walked over to some big rocks by the fence line,” said her father, Luther Brown. “Next thing I know, she was running to me, saying ‘Dad! Dad! I found one.’”

According to a news release from Arkansas State Parks, Aspen had found a gem about the size of a green pea.

On their way out of the park, the family stopped at the Diamond Discovery Center where park staff confirmed Aspen’s gem was a diamond.

“Aspen’s diamond has a golden-brown color and a sparkling luster. It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small crevice on one side, created when the diamond was formed,” said Waymon Cox, assistant park superintendent. “It’s certainly one of the most beautiful diamonds I’ve seen in recent years.”

The diamond measured 2.95 carats making it the second-largest diamond registered this year by a park guest.

It’s the first large diamond registered since the park completed an excavation project.

“A contracted company dug a 150-yard trench in August to help manage erosion on the north side of the search area,” said Caleb Howell, park superintendent. “Several tons of unsearched diamond-bearing material were exposed and it’s very possible that this diamond and others were uncovered as a result. "

The Crater of Diamonds State Park is located in Murfreesboro and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve afternoon, and Christmas Day.

