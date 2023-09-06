Energy Alert
Pittman provides injury update on Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs for a touchdown against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas may be without Rocket Sanders on Saturday.

Head coach Sam Pittman said that the star running back has a little bit of swelling in his knee, suffering the injury in the season opener. “Obviously, he hasn’t practiced,” Pittman said in a Wednesday press conference. “He hasn’t practiced today either. That would limit him at best in the game regardless of what we find out. I don’t think it will be a lengthy injury either way. We wanted some different guys to look at him, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Sanders had 15 carries for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory over Western Carolina.

Arkansas will host Kent State Saturday at 3:00pm on SEC Network.

