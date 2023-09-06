Police: Man arrested on multiple charges after sexually assaulting woman
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman.
According to the incident report, on Sunday, Sept. 27, Lepanto police arrested 31-year-old Matthew Wood after they responded to a call at a home.
Once police arrived at the scene, they attempted to de-escalate an argument between Woods and a woman.
After Woods tried to stop an officer from speaking with the woman, he was arrested.
The report stated that after police talked with the woman, they learned Woods repeatedly beat her and sexually assaulted her.
Police were also told that Woods made the victim’s children punch and hurt each other.
It was reported that Woods slung one juvenile girl over his shoulder, causing her to hit her head on the floor. She later watched as Woods beat her mother.
Woods was charged with the following:
- Disorderly conduct
- Obstructing government operations
- Bond surrender
- First-degree battery
- Obstructing government operations/obstructs, 2-degree assault
- Rape/forcible compulsion
- Battery II
- False imprisonment
- First-degree interference with emergency communication
- First-degree endangering the welfare of a minor
- Second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor
- Child abuse
- Bench warrant for parole violation
Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.
