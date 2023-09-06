Police: Man arrested on multiple charges after sexually assaulting woman

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman.

According to the incident report, on Sunday, Sept. 27, Lepanto police arrested 31-year-old Matthew Wood after they responded to a call at a home.

Once police arrived at the scene, they attempted to de-escalate an argument between Woods and a woman.

After Woods tried to stop an officer from speaking with the woman, he was arrested.

The report stated that after police talked with the woman, they learned Woods repeatedly beat her and sexually assaulted her.

Police were also told that Woods made the victim’s children punch and hurt each other.

It was reported that Woods slung one juvenile girl over his shoulder, causing her to hit her head on the floor. She later watched as Woods beat her mother.

Woods was charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing government operations

Bond surrender

First-degree battery

Obstructing government operations/obstructs, 2-degree assault

Rape/forcible compulsion

Battery II

False imprisonment

First-degree interference with emergency communication

First-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Child abuse

Bench warrant for parole violation

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

