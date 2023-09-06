River levels could start affecting barge travel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers are watching the water levels along the Mississippi County closely as harvest season kicks into full gear.

Low water levels could affect the distribution of grains and cause volatility in prices.

“When the river is low, it limits the amount of grain that can be put in each barge and when it gets to a certain level you and then at a certain level it gets to the point where they cannot even transport,” said Mississippi County farmer Sullivan.

Sullivan remembers what farmers had to go through last year when the river was at a record low. At one point brage travel was halted until the river level went up.

“Farmers use grain elevators because they had to start storing it in different ways and we are not there this year it’s not that low but that is how it affects us, with transportation and the influence on price,” said Sullivan.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.