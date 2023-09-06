Sheriff: Driver trapped after vehicle-train crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 1 and Highway 158.

Molder said the vehicle’s driver was trapped inside but okay.

K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as soon as they become available.

