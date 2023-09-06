Sheriff: Driver trapped after vehicle-train crash
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 1 and Highway 158.
Molder said the vehicle’s driver was trapped inside but okay.
K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as soon as they become available.
