Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff: Driver trapped after vehicle-train crash

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a crash between a vehicle...
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train.(Pixabay)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 1 and Highway 158.

Molder said the vehicle’s driver was trapped inside but okay.

K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper
A Tuesday morning crash brought traffic to a standstill on a Craighead County highway.
2-vehicle crash stalls morning commute

Latest News

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has several free events for...
Library hosting several events for teens and tweens in September
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
(FILE)
113 of 114 Missouri counties dealing with shortage of health care workers