Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police...
FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police said they are looking for a suspect.(Michigan State Police)
By Seth Wells, WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police said a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after allegedly lighting multiple State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal Highway 367 crash
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper
A Tuesday morning crash brought traffic to a standstill on a Craighead County highway.
2-vehicle crash stalls morning commute

Latest News

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into major hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken visits Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine’s efforts to push out Russia’s forces
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the University of...
Environmental Protection Agency delays new ozone pollution standards until after the 2024 election