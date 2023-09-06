Tornado sirens sound in Missouri town, raising false alarms

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - Tornado sirens sounded in one Missouri town, leaving many people worried over nothing.

According to the Steele Police Department, on Labor Day, there were reports of a tornado grounded just north of Steele, Missouri.

The National Weather Service checked, but there was no rotation detected.

Due to the report, which later proved to be false, alarms were sounded.

