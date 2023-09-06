Energy Alert
Tornado sirens sound in Missouri town, raising false alarms

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - Tornado sirens sounded in one Missouri town, leaving many people worried over nothing.

According to the Steele Police Department, on Labor Day, there were reports of a tornado grounded just north of Steele, Missouri.

The National Weather Service checked, but there was no rotation detected.

Due to the report, which later proved to be false, alarms were sounded.

