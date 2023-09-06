Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become major hurricane as it heads to the Caribbean

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean by the weekend, forecasters said.

The storm was located some 1,230 miles (1,980) kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles Tuesday night. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

It was forecast to strengthen into an “extremely dangerous” hurricane by Friday as it moves over very warm waters and pass just northeast of the Caribbean region, the center said.

Preliminary forecasts are not predicting any landfall, although the center warned that “it is too early to determine exactly how close this system will be to the Leeward Islands.”

Lee is the twelfth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

In August, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration updated its forecast and warned that this year’s hurricane season would be above normal. Between 14 to 21 named storms are forecast. Of those, six to 11 could become hurricanes, with two to five of them possibly becoming major hurricanes.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Jova continued strengthening well off the southwest coast of Mexico, but posed no threat to land. Jova had 70 mph (110 kmh) winds and was forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 675 miles (1,085 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Biggers man died Sunday afternoon when the car he was riding in ran off the road and...
Randolph County man killed in rollover crash
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal Highway 367 crash
Tornado sirens sounded in one Missouri town, leaving many people worried over nothing.
Tornado sirens sound in Missouri town, raising false alarms
For the 94th General Assembly, Franc Cavenaugh serves as Vice Chair of the Joint Budget...
Arkansas state representative to seek another term in House
Inmate John Mayo trains horses at the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation's Second Chances Farm...
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two