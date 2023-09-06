Tune into GMR8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some of us received another good dose of rain this morning, but this push of rain will also bring a push of drier air as a cold front pushes through. Before the front get here, it will warm up with temperatures in the low-90s this afternoon with more sunshine throughout the day. With the push of drier air, lower temperatures will also follow to end the week and going into the weekend. Football Friday Night and the A-State home opener against Memphis looks very nice

News Headlines

The search for a missing woman was called off after police received a photo.

The Arkansas corporate tax relief is working, but sales and individual taxes are on the rise and beating expectations.

Governor Sander uses federal Biden administration money to fund Crisis Stabilization Units for the next 9 months after cutting state funding.

