Van Buren preparing for River Jam Car and Bike Show, Fall Festival in October

Krysten Keeney & Rickie Maples highlight what to expect at this year's River Jam Car and Bike Show and Pop's Fall Festival in Van Buren in October.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Get ready for back-to-back community events in Van Buren!

Organizers are planning for the River Jam Car and Bike Show on Saturday, October 7 and the annual Pop’s Fall Festival begins on Saturday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

The car and bike show kicks off at 11 a.m. with music starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Riverfront Park in Van Buren.

Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the gate. Veterans can enter free with a military ID card.

The Kentucky Headhunters, a southern rock band, are the headlining the entertainment along with Powder Mill and Coalshine.

Van Buren’s annual Pop’s Fall Festival returns the following weekend with a slight change.

This year, the event will be held at The Landing Current River.

Organizers say the annual festival has grown each year since 2018 and there was great need for a larger venue. This is when the owners of The Landing agreed to host the festival, which will allow for more parking and accommodate the hayride shuttles.

They also say this year’s festival will feature more vendors, entertainment, food, live music and fun.

Last year organizers said more than 7,000 came out to the festival, which is more than the population of Carter County.

