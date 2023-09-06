Energy Alert
Young girl run over at Labor Day parade

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A young girl has been released from the hospital after she was run over by a trailer during the Rector Labor Day Parade.

According to a news release from the Rector Police Department, the girl fell under a single-axel trailer around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

The girl was a pee-wee cheerleader for the Rector Cougars walking next to the float.

Police said at one point she slipped and fell partially under the trailer.

She was taken to a hospital with “mild to moderate injuries,” according to the news release.

