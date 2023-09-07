Football Friday Night
Arkansas State Baseball Alumni Weekend set for October 20th-21st

By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Arkansas State baseball will hold its annual Alumni Weekend for former A-State baseball players and their families Oct. 20-21 in Jonesboro.

Head Coach Tommy Raffo and the Red Wolves’ baseball program encourage all former players and their families to come back and reconnect with former teammates. The weekend begins Friday, Oct. 20, with a cookout and home run derby under the lights at Tomlinson Stadium, which is set for 7 p.m.

The weekend will continue with the A-State Baseball Alumni Golf Scramble Saturday morning at Sage Meadows Country Club. Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start set for 8 a.m. Cost to play is $125 per person or $500 per foursome for 18 holes, and includes green fees, cart, range balls, snacks and drinks during play.

Additionally, complimentary tickets for A-State’s homecoming football game versus Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 will be available to attendees and their families.

Former players who plan to attend should contact Coach Raffo by email at traffo@astate.edu.

