ASP investigates small Cross Co. police department after criminal case evidence disappears

(KAIT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKIN, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police is investigating the Parkin Police Department in Cross County after learning that criminal case evidence was discovered missing in late August.

According to ASP, on August 25, state police received an investigation request from the 1st Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney after evidence stored at the police department went missing.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has agreed to take the case.

ASP would not disclose how many cases are missing evidence, nor what kind of evidence was taken.

The Parkin Police Chief issued no comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

