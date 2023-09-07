Candidates consider the impact of abortion rights referendum on Missouri’s 2024 ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - As multiple efforts to place an abortion rights question on Missouri’s 2024 statewide ballot, candidates poised to appear on that same ballot are considering the impact of such a question on their respective campaigns.

“That’s the great thing about the constitution,” U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said. “It’s silent on this question, it leaves it to the voters to decide, but my own view is, I support exceptions for rape, incest, the life of the mother, and I’m 100% pro-life.”

While Halwey described himself as “100% pro-life,” he said he does support exceptions to a full ban for cases of rape, incest, and cases where the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

“The national law I would support is where there is overwhelming consensus,” Hawley explained. “I think we can start with where the baby is pain-capable.”

Some researchers put that threshold at the 12th week of pregnancy, although there’s disagreement in the medical community about whether an undeveloped brain can register pain and understand it.

Still, the rape, incest, and preservation of life exceptions are enormously popular among likely Missouri voters, according to recent polling from St. Louis University and YouGov.

Marine veteran Lucas Kunce is running against Hawley, among two other Democratic candidates.

“Every single time in this country that abortion has been on the ballot, the voters have approved giving themselves the opportunity to have access to abortion,” Kunce said. “Josh Hawley is on the wrong side of this issue. Voters are going to take back power in this situation, and they’re going to reject the guy whose family business is all about controlling people on abortion.”

Kunce referred to Hawley’s wife, Erin Hawley, who worked as senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom in a lawsuit to halt the distribution of an abortion drug.

St. Louis prosecutor Wesley Bell and State Senator Karla May have also entered the Democratic primary to challenge Hawley, but neither responded to requests for interviews as of publication.

