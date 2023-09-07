Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael...
The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.(U.S. Attorney-DC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Virginia man has been charged in connection with attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

They said he used both hands to physically restrain Fanone, while other rioters assaulted him.

Snoots is now the fifth man charged in the attack on Fanone, who has since retired from the force.

The charges include felony assault on a police officer, felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors.

Snoots made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released pending arraignment in Washington.

The DOJ has arrested 1,106 individuals for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.

More than 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

A drone photo of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus. On Thursday, Sept. 7, the college...
Lyon College reports 65 percent increase in first-time students
Vladislav Klyushin, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company that did work for the...
Wealthy Russian with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in prison for hacking and insider trading scheme
Students head to classes on the Arkansas State University campus.
A-State sets new enrollment record
FILE - A sign for SLB, formerly Schlumberger, is displayed at the building on Tuesday, March...
Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China