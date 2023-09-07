Football Friday Night (9/8/23)
It’s Week 3 of Football Friday Night. Non-conference play continues for some while it’s opening night in the 6A East. Our Game of the Week is 1-0 East Poinsett County at 2-0 Walnut Ridge. You can see a preview of the matchup here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
Game of the Week: East Poinsett County at Walnut Ridge
DeSoto Central at Jonesboro
Rivercrest at Valley View
Nettleton at Blytheville
Pocahontas at Brookland
Greene County Tech at LR Catholic
Paragould at Hoxie
Trumann at Manila
Gosnell at Osceola
Fort Smith Southside at Wynne
FFN Overtime (highlights airing in Saturday 10pm sportscast)
Heber Springs at Southside
Greenwood at Mountain Home
Carlisle at Cross County
