Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Football Friday Night (9/8/23)

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Watch Football Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT.
Watch Football Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT.(Source: KAIT)

It’s Week 3 of Football Friday Night. Non-conference play continues for some while it’s opening night in the 6A East. Our Game of the Week is 1-0 East Poinsett County at 2-0 Walnut Ridge. You can see a preview of the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/8/23)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (9/1/23)

Game of the Week: East Poinsett County at Walnut Ridge

DeSoto Central at Jonesboro

Rivercrest at Valley View

Nettleton at Blytheville

Pocahontas at Brookland

Greene County Tech at LR Catholic

Paragould at Hoxie

Trumann at Manila

Gosnell at Osceola

Fort Smith Southside at Wynne

FFN Overtime (highlights airing in Saturday 10pm sportscast)

Heber Springs at Southside

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Carlisle at Cross County

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 3 Games for Sept. 8, plus Game of the Week Preview »
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 2-0 Walnut Ridge prepares to face EPC
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: East Poinsett County at Walnut Ridge
FFN Extra: Walnut Ridge HC Jeff Blake previews EPC matchup