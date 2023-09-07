GMR8 morning headlines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

Cooler and drier air has moved into Region 8 and we end the week on a fantastic note. We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s across the region with clear skies. Sunshine will dominate the day today as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 80s which is right around normal. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low-60s. A disturbance will move through western Arkansas, but we should remain dry in Region 8 overnight and into the day tomorrow. FFN and the A-State home opener look very nice this week. Looking down the road, another push of cooler air moves in next week. Fall is just around the corner.

News Headlines

Arkansas legislature preparing for a special session on tax breaks and changing the Freedom of Information Act.

Sales and use tax and individual income tax continue to lead the categories for excessive taxes in Arkansas.

Parents and pharmacists are dealing with a nationwide shortage of ADHD medications.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

