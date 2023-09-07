Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GMR8 morning headlines

The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.(Source: Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

Cooler and drier air has moved into Region 8 and we end the week on a fantastic note. We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s across the region with clear skies. Sunshine will dominate the day today as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 80s which is right around normal. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low-60s. A disturbance will move through western Arkansas, but we should remain dry in Region 8 overnight and into the day tomorrow. FFN and the A-State home opener look very nice this week. Looking down the road, another push of cooler air moves in next week. Fall is just around the corner.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas legislature preparing for a special session on tax breaks and changing the Freedom of Information Act.

Sales and use tax and individual income tax continue to lead the categories for excessive taxes in Arkansas.

Parents and pharmacists are dealing with a nationwide shortage of ADHD medications.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
Police arrested a man after they say he beat and raped a woman in her home.
Police: Man arrested on multiple charges after sexually assaulting woman

Latest News

Poinsett County Sheriff's Office has partnered with each school in Poinsett County to provide...
Sheriff’s office to host backpack food drive
Content partner KARK said according to state Senate Pro Tempore Barter Hester, preparations are...
Gov. Sanders expected to call for special session on tax cuts, FOIA updates
As the nation deals with a shortage of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication,...
Parents, pharmacies dealing with ADHD medication shortage
A report from the Arkansas Community Institute released on Wednesday, Sept. 6 shows how renters...
Report: Arkansas renters still struggling from COVID-19 pandemic