Harding University surpasses enrollment goals for fall semester

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) -Harding University enrolled a larger freshman class, surpassing its goal of 1,000 new students for the fall semester.

According to a news release, the university reported a total of 4,608 in total enrollment.

There was a 7.08% increase in enrollment for the incoming freshman class.

That includes 19 National Merit Scholars which tripled the total from the year prior and elevated the university’s national ranking.

President Dr. Mike Williams said, “As we enter our Centennial year, the value proposition of a Harding education is extremely competitive. We are proud to welcome each student and pleased to enroll in this extraordinary freshman class.”

Harding also surpassed its goals of a nearly 87% undergraduate retention rate and 71% graduation rate.

To learn more about Harding University, visit Harding.edu.

