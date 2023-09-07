Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Harding University surpasses enrollment goals for fall semester

The university reported a total of 4,608 in total enrollment for the fall semester.
The university reported a total of 4,608 in total enrollment for the fall semester.(Harding University via Facebook)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) -Harding University enrolled a larger freshman class, surpassing its goal of 1,000 new students for the fall semester.

According to a news release, the university reported a total of 4,608 in total enrollment.

There was a 7.08% increase in enrollment for the incoming freshman class.

That includes 19 National Merit Scholars which tripled the total from the year prior and elevated the university’s national ranking.

President Dr. Mike Williams said, “As we enter our Centennial year, the value proposition of a Harding education is extremely competitive. We are proud to welcome each student and pleased to enroll in this extraordinary freshman class.”

Harding also surpassed its goals of a nearly 87% undergraduate retention rate and 71% graduation rate.

To learn more about Harding University, visit Harding.edu.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision

Latest News

Rice farmers are struggling to harvest after a few days of heavy rain and winds.
Storms create harvest hassles for rice farmers
The Mississippi River at Memphis is starting to see low water. This is starting to spark some...
River levels could start affecting barge travel
Arkansas State volleyball is off to a 5-1 start
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 2-0 Walnut Ridge prepares to face EPC