Lawsuit filed against Arkansas State Police for Gov. Sanders’ travel information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) - A Little Rock attorney and political blogger has filed a lawsuit against Arkansas State Police.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the lawsuit filed by Matt Campbell on Tuesday, Sept. 5 claims the law enforcement agency is not complying with record requests for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel information.

In the three requests, Campbell asked for communications, documents, travel logs, and other details related to Gov. Sanders’ use of an ASP plane.

Campbell’s lawsuit states that ASP attorney Jesi Feld and ASP Chief Counsel Joan Shipley denied many of the requests, saying they were unconstitutional and a violation of the governor and her family’s safety.

After several attempts, Campbell said ASP provided more than 200 pages of documents.

However, Campbell claims the documents do not include all the information requested.

For more on this story, go to Talk Business & Politics’ website.

