Local Fest, football game has the city preparing for a busy weekend

The stage at local fest in 2022, this year there will be new vendors and performers.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Craighead County town is preparing for a busy weekend with Local Fest set to kick off Friday and Arkansas State Univeristy having their first home game.

Local Fest, a downtown festival, will feature food and art vendors from all around northeast Arkansas going through Saturday.

Arkansas State takes on Memphis in the team’s first home game on Saturday at 6 p.m., and with everything going on, the city is preparing for a lot of visitors.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said people can expect the roads to be crowded as people come in from all over.

“I am expecting a really nice crowd for our football game, as well as Local Fest; it is going to be a very safe weekend,” Copenhaver explained. “We will have police out in force so traffic will move smoothly. Just watch out for pedestrians.”

Copenhaver said there will be a lot of people walking from downtown to campus and encourages drivers to stay alert.

