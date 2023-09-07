Lyon College reports 65 percent increase in first-time students

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Lyon College Thursday announced a 19 percent growth in enrollment for the fall 2023 semester and a 65 percent increase in first-time college students from fall 2022. College administrators say this semester marks the largest year-over-year freshman enrollment increase in 14 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of new and returning students to Lyon College,” said Lyon College President Dr. Melissa Taverner. “Our significant growth is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff, the appeal of our outstanding programs, and our commitment to fostering a college community that puts students and student success first in everything we do.”

Lyon College recorded a census day headcount enrollment of 587 students this fall, a 19 percent increase from the fall 2022 headcount of 495 students.

Included are 237 first-time, full-time college students – a staggering 65 percent increase over last year’s freshman class of 144 students. Additionally, the college saw a 16 percent increase in new transfer students, highlighting the college’s commitment to partnering with two-year colleges including the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

Reflecting Lyon College’s enduring connection to the state of Arkansas and the local community, 51 percent of the freshman class is from Arkansas. Lyon College’s largest feeder high schools include Batesville High School and Southside High School, both in Independence County.

The entering class of freshmen and transfer students boasts students from Arkansas, 25 other states and seven different countries, underscoring the college’s commitment to serving its home state while also attracting students from across the nation and the world.

“High school students and college students looking to transfer are very sophisticated when they are comparing colleges. They know that not all diplomas carry the same value. It’s gratifying to see more and more students recognizing the exceptional opportunities available at Lyon,” said Provost Kurt Grafton. “As a native Arkansan, I am very proud of the growth at Lyon College since it also represents another big step forward for our state. We say that we at Lyon are creating ‘a better world, starting in Arkansas,’ and it’s true. Students from Arkansas and from far beyond know that a Lyon College education means success for themselves, for their families, and for their communities for decades to come.”

Lyon College Vice President for Enrollment Management Tommy Newton agreed.

“Lyon College remains committed to its mission of empowering students with a challenging curriculum that prepares them for a lifetime of leadership and service. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our student body in the years to come,” Newton said.

Founded in 1872 as Arkansas College, Lyon College recently announced the addition of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, beginning January 2024, and its first graduate program, a Master of Arts in Teaching.

The college also plans to establish the state’s first veterinary and dental schools in Little Rock with an anticipated start date of summer 2025.

