Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine announces partnership with animal shelter

Students will have access to hands-on experiences in animal care, health management, and community engagement
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine and the City of Cabot Animal Support Services announced Wednesday an innovative partnership aimed at creating unique experiential learning opportunities for Lyon College veterinary students while fostering a stronger and healthier community.

In a ceremony at Veterans Park Community Center, City of Cabot and Lyon College officials signed a memorandum of understanding signifying the commitment of both institutions to collaborate on community outreach, educational programming, and the provision of care and support services at City of Cabot Animal Support Services locations.

Lyon College students will have access to hands-on experiences in animal care, health management, and community engagement, contributing directly to the welfare of animals and residents in Cabot.

“Lyon College has always been dedicated to providing our students with hands-on experiences that extend beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College. “This collaboration will not only enhance the education of our veterinary students but will also positively impact the well-being of animals and residents in Cabot.”

Dr. Eleanor Green, founding dean of the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine, said, “This partnership represents a significant milestone in veterinary education in the state of Arkansas. By working alongside the City of Cabot Animal Support Services, our students will gain invaluable practical knowledge, contribute to the local community’s welfare, and emerge as compassionate and skilled veterinarians.”

The City of Cabot Animal Support Services, under the leadership of Director Mike Wheeler, has long been a cornerstone of animal care in Cabot.

“Our collaboration with the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine marks a turning point in our ability to provide top-notch care to the animals of our community,” Wheeler said. “This partnership will not only bolster our resources but also allow us to tap into the expertise of Lyon College’s veterinary professionals.”

“Cabot takes immense pride in being a community that cares for its animals and residents alike. The collaboration between Lyon College and the City of Cabot Animal Support Services exemplifies the spirit of unity that defines our town,” Cabot Mayor Ken Kincade said.

Alicia Payseno, director of economic development for the City of Cabot, said this pioneering partnership sets a new standard for innovative collaboration between academic institutions and community service providers.

“By merging academic excellence with community well-being, the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine and the City of Cabot Animal Support Services are poised to shape the future of veterinary education and animal care,” Payseno said.

The Lyon College Faculty Assembly and Board of Trustees approved proposals to develop dental and veterinary schools in Little Rock in March 2022 with Lyon College’s partner OneHealth Education Group.

In late November, the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council approved the college’s requests to offer the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Doctor of Medical Dentistry professional degrees.

The college is pursuing accreditation with both the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education and the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation. Pending the accreditors’ approvals, inaugural classes could start as early as 2025.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

