Missouri State Highway Patrol advises safe driving during harvest season

(KAUZ)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KAIT) - Traffic crashes involving farm equipment increase as harvest season begins.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 177 traffic crashes involving farm equipment were reported in 2022. Seven people were killed, and 63 people were injured in these crashes.

Drivers and farmers are advised to be cautious and pay attention to the road.

MSHP offered the following tips for farmers and drivers sharing the road:

Farmers

  • Make sure your farm equipment is properly marked with lights and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem when you travel on the roadway.
  • If traffic accumulates behind you on the road where it is difficult to make a safe pass, pull off onto the side of the road in a level area, so vehicles can pass.
  • Always drive as far to the right as possible.
  • It’s harder to see you at dawn or dusk, so please don’t travel on the road during those times if possible.
  • ATVs being used for farming can only travel on highways during daylight hours and must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag, and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem.

Drivers

  • Stay alert for slow-moving farm equipment.
  • When you drive up behind a tractor or other farm machinery, please slow down and be patient.
  • Wait to pass until you have a clear view of the road ahead and there is no oncoming traffic. Never pass on a hill or curve.
  • A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass, may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely.
  • Pay close attention to farm equipment entering and leaving the highway from side roads and driveways. Special attention must be paid when traveling at dawn or dusk when the sun makes it difficult for drivers to see.

