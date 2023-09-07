Football Friday Night
Olivia Luther records 10 saves, Red Wolves soccer falls to Oklahoma State

Olivia Luther made 10 saves Thursday afternoon for Arkansas State women's soccer.
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Arkansas State goalkeeper Olivia Luther stopped ten Oklahoma State shots, including a penalty kick, but a goal just two minutes in by the Cowgirls was the difference Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park.

Oklahoma State (6-1-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second minute, but Luther made five stops to send the game to halftime with a one-goal deficit. The Cowgirls registered 16 shots in the opening 45 minutes, seven landing on goal. In the 29th minute, Oklahoma State fired three consecutive shots on frame with a team save and two saves by Luther keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

A-State (2-3-1) tightened defensively and held the Cowgirls scoreless in the second half, with Luther knocking away four saves – including a penalty kick late in the match. The Red Wolves managed a pair of shots on target, but were unable to convert the equalizer.

Oklahoma State finished with a 33-7 shots advantage, including 11-3 on goal. The Cowgirls had nine corner kicks to the Red Wolves’ three.

A-State opens Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, Sept. 15 against James Madison. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

