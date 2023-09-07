Pair of earthquakes recorded near Blytheville

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a couple of back-to-back earthquakes early Thursday morning near Blytheville.

According to the USGS, the first quake occurred at 12:33 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, about 2 miles west of Cooter, Missouri, and 9 miles north-northeast of Blytheville.

It had a magnitude of 2.0 with a depth of nearly 6 miles.

Government monitors registered the second quake, which was slightly stronger, at 12:53 a.m.

The 2.3 quake’s epicenter was located 1.7 miles northwest of Blytheville.

According to the USGS, no one has reported feeling either quake. If you felt the first quake, click here. If you felt the second quake, click here.

