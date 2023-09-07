Energy Alert
Pair of earthquakes recorded near Blytheville

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a couple of back-to-back earthquakes early Thursday morning...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a couple of back-to-back earthquakes early Thursday morning near Blytheville.

According to the USGS, the first quake occurred at 12:33 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, about 2 miles west of Cooter, Missouri, and 9 miles north-northeast of Blytheville.

It had a magnitude of 2.0 with a depth of nearly 6 miles.

Government monitors registered the second quake, which was slightly stronger, at 12:53 a.m.

The 2.3 quake’s epicenter was located 1.7 miles northwest of Blytheville.

According to the USGS, no one has reported feeling either quake. If you felt the first quake, click here. If you felt the second quake, click here.

