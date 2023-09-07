Football Friday Night
Remembering lives lost during shooting spree anniversary

DeWayne Tunstall, Allison Parker and Richard Clark
DeWayne Tunstall, Allison Parker and Richard Clark(WMC)
By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one year since the shooting rampage in Memphis.

Ezekiel Kelly is accused of going on a shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South on September 7, 2022 injuring at least four people and killing three others.

It was also the first time Memphis issued a “Shelter in place” order that sent the city into a lockdown.

Memphis Police say Kelly posted live footage of himself pointing guns and shooting people on Facebook and Instagram throughout the evening.

Dewayne Tunstall
Dewayne Tunstall(Marcus Cash)

It all started nearly a day earlier just before 1 a.m. when investigators say Kelly shot Dewayne Tunstall off Lyndale Avenue.

Hours later about 4:45 p.m. another man, Richard Clark, was found dead on South Parkway East after being shot multiple times.

Clark was a campus safety officer at Christian Brothers University.

The final shooting of that night happened off Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street where Allison Parker was killed.

Allison Parker
Allison Parker(n/a)

She was a medical assistant in West Memphis. Nearly two hours later Kelly was arrested.

It’s been a slow-moving process in the year since those innocent lives were taken.

Earlier this week District Attorney Steve Mulroy explained the court process and the reason there still isn’t a trial date.

“Multiple victims, multiple crime scenes, there’s a lot of discovery, there’s a lot of information that has to be collected for the defense and the defense council has to be given adequate time to review all of that before we’re even ready to get to trial,” said Mulroy.

Back in March DA Mulroy said there were four aggravating factors to seek the death penalty.

He said Kelly had a previous conviction for a violent crime, and he says, Kelly committed mass murder.

Mulroy also said the murders were committed in the course of an act of terrorism and were committed at random and for reasons not obvious or easily understood.

