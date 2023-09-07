Report: Arkansas renters still struggling from COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A report from the Arkansas Community Institute released on Wednesday, Sept. 6 shows how renters were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to our content partner KARK, the report mentions The Arkansas Residential Landlord and Tenant Act which holds both the landlord and tenant accountable for their lease agreements. It requires tenants to keep their property in good condition while complying with housing codes.

The report also claims Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not listen to requests for eviction prevention measures. Instead, he relied on landlords to help renters during the pandemic.

It also said the Arkansas Supreme Court complicated the protections of the federal government’s eviction moratorium.

The state developed the Arkansas Rent Relief Program during the Pandemic. Leaders set aside $173 million, but the report claims some of those payments were often delayed or hard to access.

