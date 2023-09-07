Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

SEC announces 2024 Arkansas men’s basketball conference schedule

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Southeastern Conference released the 2024 men’s basketball league schedule Wednesday. Arkansas opens league play on Jan. 6 at home versus Auburn.

After the home opener, Arkansas travels to Georgia (Jan. 10) and Florida (Jan. 13). Following the two road games, the Razorbacks will host Texas A&M (Jan. 16) and South Carolina (Jan. 20).

Arkansas will then play three of its next four games on the road including games at Ole Miss (Jan. 24), at Missouri (Jan. 31) and at LSU (Feb. 3). The only home game in the stretch is a Saturday matchup in Bud Walton Arena versus Kentucky (Jan. 27).

The Razorbacks host Georgia (Feb. 10) and Tennessee (Feb. 14) before hitting the road for games at Mississippi State (Feb. 17) and at Texas AM (Feb. 20).

The final five games feature three home games with two big road games. Home games include Missouri (Feb. 24), Vanderbilt (Feb. 27) and LSU (Mar. 6) with road games at Kentucky (Mar. 2) and at Alabama (Mar. 9).

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will take place Mar. 13-17.

Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

A charity exhibition game with Purdue was previously announced and will be played on Oct. 28. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Also, travel packages are still available for the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis. Please email gohogs@razorbackfoundation.com for additional details.

Arkansas 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule (as of Sept. 7, 2023)

Oct. 28 Purdue (Charity Exhibition)

Nov. 6 Alcorn State

Nov. 10 Gardner-Webb

Nov. 13 Old Dominion

Nov. 17 UNC Greensboro

Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 23 vs. Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 29 Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4 Furman

Dec. 9 vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.)

Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock)

Dec. 21 Abilene Christian

Dec. 30 UNC Wilmington

Jan. 6 Auburn *

Jan. 10 at Georgia *

Jan. 13 at Florida *

Jan. 16 Texas A&M *

Jan. 20 South Carolina *

Jan. 24 at Ole Miss *

Jan. 27 Kentucky *

Jan. 31 at Missouri *

Feb. 3 at LSU *

Feb. 10 Georgia *

Feb. 14 Tennessee *

Feb. 17 at Mississippi State *

Feb. 20 at Texas A&M *

Feb. 24 Missouri *

Feb. 27 Vanderbilt *

Mar. 2 at Kentucky *

Mar. 6 LSU *

Mar. 9 at Alabama *

Mar. 13-17 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)

Mar. 21-24 NCAA Tournament 1st & 2nd Rounds

Mar. 28-31 NCAA Tournament Regionals

April 6 & 8 NCAA Final Four (Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

Arkansas State football/Memphis gameday information
Arkansas State Baseball Alumni Weekend set for October 20th-21st
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
SEC announces 2024 Arkansas women’s basketball conference schedule
Arkansas State volleyball is off to a 5-1 start