Sheriff’s office to host backpack food drive

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with each school in the county to provide students with food to take home for the weekend.

According to a social media post, many children throughout the county go home from school and cannot eat until they return to school the next day.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Backpack Food Drive will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The time and drop-off locations for each school are listed below:

Trumann School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Walmart

Harrisburg School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Food Giant

Marked Tree School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Bill’s Fresh Market

East Poinsett County School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Country Side Supermarket

Items that are needed for the food drive include Ramen Noodles, Vienna Sausages, microwavable mac & cheese, Ravioli (pop-top), peanut butter crackers, fruit snacks, pop-tarts, or any other food item that a child can fix themselves.

Monetary check donations can be made to the respective schools.

