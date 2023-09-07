Energy Alert
Sheriff’s office to host backpack food drive

Poinsett County Sheriff's Office has partnered with each school in Poinsett County to provide students with food to take home for the weekend.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with each school in the county to provide students with food to take home for the weekend.

According to a social media post, many children throughout the county go home from school and cannot eat until they return to school the next day.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Backpack Food Drive will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The time and drop-off locations for each school are listed below:

  • Trumann School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Walmart
  • Harrisburg School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Food Giant
  • Marked Tree School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Bill’s Fresh Market
  • East Poinsett County School District: Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Country Side Supermarket

Items that are needed for the food drive include Ramen Noodles, Vienna Sausages, microwavable mac & cheese, Ravioli (pop-top), peanut butter crackers, fruit snacks, pop-tarts, or any other food item that a child can fix themselves.

Monetary check donations can be made to the respective schools.

