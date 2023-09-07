Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into the Ozarks; impacting Arrowhead Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted into the Ozarks.

Conditions worsened during the afternoon. The Air Quality Index reached a level that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes people with heart or lung disease. Doctor Sadaf Sohrab, a pulmonologist with Mercy, recommends having an inhaler nearby if you have lung disease.

The smoke may also impact conditions at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFL season opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The government rates the air quality as unhealthy, one level worse than in the Ozarks.

Dr. Sohrab says it’s a good idea to have a backup plan if breathing becomes difficult. The symptoms will depend on the person’s medical history.

“You might start feeling shorter breath than usual, you might start coughing more than usual, you might be making more phlegm than usual. So these are certain signs that it might be irritating your upper airways,” Dr. Sohrab explained.

The good news is that the smoke will be thinning out in the coming days, improving the air quality.

Check the air quality rate where you live by CLICKING HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.