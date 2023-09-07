Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into the Ozarks; impacting Arrowhead Stadium

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted into the Ozarks.

Conditions worsened during the afternoon. The Air Quality Index reached a level that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes people with heart or lung disease. Doctor Sadaf Sohrab, a pulmonologist with Mercy, recommends having an inhaler nearby if you have lung disease.

The smoke may also impact conditions at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFL season opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The government rates the air quality as unhealthy, one level worse than in the Ozarks.

Dr. Sohrab says it’s a good idea to have a backup plan if breathing becomes difficult. The symptoms will depend on the person’s medical history.

“You might start feeling shorter breath than usual, you might start coughing more than usual, you might be making more phlegm than usual. So these are certain signs that it might be irritating your upper airways,” Dr. Sohrab explained.

The good news is that the smoke will be thinning out in the coming days, improving the air quality.

Check the air quality rate where you live by CLICKING HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

KY3 First Alert Weather's Nicolette Zangara reports.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into the Ozarks; impacting Arrowhead Stadium
ASP investigates small Cross Co. police department after criminal case evidence disappears
Wrestling fans are excited after WWE announced its stop in northeast Arkansas later this year.
WWE to return to FNB Arena
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Walmart employee accused of raiding registers
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland