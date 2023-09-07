Walmart employee accused of raiding registers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is no longer allowed on Walmart property after his employers said he raided the store’s registers.

Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum this week on suspicion of theft of property.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, officers were called to Walmart, 2802 W. Kingshighway, regarding an employee stealing.

According to the affidavit, a Walmart employee said Mason was caught on Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 “stealing money out of his cash register drawer.” He is accused of stealing $500 on Aug. 29 and $700 on Sept. 1.

During a Mirandized interview with officers at the police substation, Detective Corporal Tron Beesley said Mason “gave self-incriminating statements.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Mason and set his bond at $10,000. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with any Walmart stores.

