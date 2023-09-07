Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Walmart employee accused of raiding registers

Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is no longer allowed on Walmart property after his employers said he raided the store’s registers.

Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum this week on suspicion of theft of property.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, officers were called to Walmart, 2802 W. Kingshighway, regarding an employee stealing.

According to the affidavit, a Walmart employee said Mason was caught on Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 “stealing money out of his cash register drawer.” He is accused of stealing $500 on Aug. 29 and $700 on Sept. 1.

During a Mirandized interview with officers at the police substation, Detective Corporal Tron Beesley said Mason “gave self-incriminating statements.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Mason and set his bond at $10,000. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with any Walmart stores.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a couple of back-to-back earthquakes early Thursday morning...
Pair of earthquakes recorded near Blytheville
A drone photo of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus. On Thursday, Sept. 7, the college...
Lyon College reports 65 percent increase in first-time students
Students head to classes on the Arkansas State University campus.
A-State sets new enrollment record