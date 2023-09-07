Woman killed in shooting, police investigating

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.

According to a news release from the Osceola Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Broadway and East Hale on Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 9:20 p.m. for a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center.

The news release said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.