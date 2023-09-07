Football Friday Night
WWE to return to FNB Arena

Wrestling fans are excited after WWE announced its stop in northeast Arkansas later this year.(Source: First National Bank Arena)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - WWE announced its return to northeast Arkansas for the first time in over four years.

WWE will make its stop at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Ticket pre-sales begin on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and end the following day 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Public tickets go on sale starting on the 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are priced at $20 and are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

