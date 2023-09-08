Football Friday Night
1 critically injured in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, police say

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles...
FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2023, police and local media said.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been critically injured after shots were fired during a Lil Baby concert inside the FedExForum Thursday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the venue located at 191 Beale Street, where one victim was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and the Forum was evacuated.

