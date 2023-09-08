Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas Attorney General requests full-court review of SAFE Act appeal

The filing asked for the appeal to be made before the full court.
The filing asked for the appeal to be made before the full court.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is asking for a review of the state’s appeal of a court ruling blocking the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act.

Under the SAFE Act, gender-affirming care for minors would be banned in Arkansas.

According to our content partner KARK, Griffin filed a request with the entire U.S. Eight Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, Sept. 7, to hear the appeal of the July ruling that blocked the act.

The filing asked for the appeal to be made before the full court.

To read more about this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
New Missouri law to help those with disabilities get employed
New Missouri provision looks to help those with disabilities get jobs
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Court battle begins over Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors