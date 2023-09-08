Community gathers for eclipse town hall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are less than a year away from an event that is projected to capture the attention of millions in the state of Arkansas.

A town hall was held Thursday to give the Jonesboro community a look at how to prepare for the 2024 total solar eclipse. The town hall also shared the impact the eclipse may have on the area.

Dr. Clay Sherrod, executive director of the Arkansas Sky Observatory, spoke about various aspects of preparation like event space, traffic, emergency service availability, and weather.

“If you are prepared it will be successful, if you are not prepared it will be chaos. That is from people running out of medicine, food, and water and not enough sanitation facilities,” he said.

Sherrod said although he spoke in Jonesboro tonight, other areas should be preparing as well.

He mentioned Mountain Home as an area that may be hit with an influx of travelers next April.

