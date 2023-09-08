Football Friday Night
Crash shuts down Randolph County highway

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just north of Imboden.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Friday morning shut down all lanes of Highway 62.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8, just north of Imboden in Randolph County.

ArDOT stated a commercial motor vehicle was involved in the crash but provided no other details.

According to the agency, all lanes of traffic were affected.

As of 7:43 a.m., the roadway remained closed.

