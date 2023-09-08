Crash shuts down Randolph County highway

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Friday morning shut down all lanes of Highway 62.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8, just north of Imboden in Randolph County.

ArDOT stated a commercial motor vehicle was involved in the crash but provided no other details.

According to the agency, all lanes of traffic were affected.

As of 7:43 a.m., the roadway remained closed.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.