Downtown road closure plans for Local Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several roads in downtown Jonesboro will be closed in preparation for Local Fest.

Starting Friday, Sept. 8 multiple downtown streets and parking lots will be closed and will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 10.

Several road closures and detour signs will be placed in the area to help with navigation.

Local Fest will begin on Sept. 8 and end on Sept. 9.

