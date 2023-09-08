Football Friday Night
Downtown road closure plans for Local Fest

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several roads in downtown Jonesboro will be closed in preparation for Local Fest.

Starting Friday, Sept. 8 multiple downtown streets and parking lots will be closed and will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 10.

Several road closures and detour signs will be placed in the area to help with navigation.

Local Fest will begin on Sept. 8 and end on Sept. 9.

