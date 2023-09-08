Football teams to raise money for student diagnosed with leukemia

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two schools are coming together to raise money for a student diagnosed with leukemia.

Cave City and Melbourne take the field tonight with plans to raise money for Highland Sophomore Sadie Meyer, who was diagnosed with leukemia in August.

At the game tonight in Cave City, there will be multiple ways to donate to the Meyer family.

“We’re just having a donation table tonight when people come in through the ticket gate. People from our communities, Cave City and Melbourne, will have an opportunity to give there. At the end of the first quarter, the cheerleaders from both schools are going to be up in the stands collecting some money,” Cave City High School Principal Marc Walling said.

Two local banks have also pledged to match up to $1,000 of the money raised Friday night.

“What’s really exciting about it is that John Beller with the Bank of Cave City has agreed to match up to $1,000 of any money raised tonight, and also Ryan Howard with FNBC in Melbourne has agreed to match up to $1,000,” Walling added.

If you’re interested in donating, an account for the Meyer family has been set up at FNBC Bank.

