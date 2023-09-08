Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Football teams to raise money for student diagnosed with leukemia

Cave City and Melbourne take the field tonight with plans to raise money for Highland Sophmore...
Cave City and Melbourne take the field tonight with plans to raise money for Highland Sophmore Sadie Meyer, who was diagnosed with leukemia in August.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two schools are coming together to raise money for a student diagnosed with leukemia.

Cave City and Melbourne take the field tonight with plans to raise money for Highland Sophomore Sadie Meyer, who was diagnosed with leukemia in August.

At the game tonight in Cave City, there will be multiple ways to donate to the Meyer family.

“We’re just having a donation table tonight when people come in through the ticket gate. People from our communities, Cave City and Melbourne, will have an opportunity to give there. At the end of the first quarter, the cheerleaders from both schools are going to be up in the stands collecting some money,” Cave City High School Principal Marc Walling said.

Two local banks have also pledged to match up to $1,000 of the money raised Friday night.

“What’s really exciting about it is that John Beller with the Bank of Cave City has agreed to match up to $1,000 of any money raised tonight, and also Ryan Howard with FNBC in Melbourne has agreed to match up to $1,000,” Walling added.

If you’re interested in donating, an account for the Meyer family has been set up at FNBC Bank.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osceola police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.
Woman killed in shooting, police investigating
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Walmart employee accused of raiding registers
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a couple of back-to-back earthquakes early Thursday morning...
Pair of earthquakes recorded near Blytheville
Wrestling fans are excited after WWE announced its stop in northeast Arkansas later this year.
WWE to return to FNB Arena
The stage at local fest in 2022, this year there will be new vendors and performers.
Local Fest, football game has the city preparing for a busy weekend

Latest News

Local Fest 4 kicks off Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro.
INTERVIEW: Local Fest 4 director showcases event
Local Fest 4 kicks off Friday night in Downtown Jonesboro.
Local Fest 4 kicks off Friday night
Despite dealing with obstacles, one woman is celebrating her victories.
Something to Smile About: A woman celebrates victories while overcoming obstacles
Several roads in downtown Jonesboro will be closed in preparation for Local Fest.
Downtown road closures planned for Local Fest