Man accused of sexting, exposing himself to child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexual indecency after police said he exposed himself to a child.

According to court documents, Jonesboro police received a report that in addition to exposing himself, 59-year-old Gary Dale Benson had “sexted” the alleged victim.

During a forensic interview, the victim reportedly told detectives there were messages on their phone.

“The messages stated that ‘this is Gary’ and that he wants to ask [the victim] something and ‘don’t tell no one,’” the affidavit stated.

Officers arrested Benson on Thursday.

On Friday, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge hm with sexual indecency with a child and set his bond at $35,000 cash/surety. Fowler also ordered Benson to have no contact with the victim.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.